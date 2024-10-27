Nepal PM Oli underscores need to make positive use of AI

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli Sunday underscored the need to make positive use of Artificial

Intelligence but said that awareness and legal measures should be taken into account to prevent its misuse.

In a conversation with experts at the International Conference on Artificial Intelligence (AI) organised by the Youth Federation here,

Oli called the youths to come forward and make contributions from the AI sector to build a “digital” Nepal.

“We need to make a positive use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Awareness and legal measures need to be taken into account to prevent side effects caused by misusing AI,” he said.

He said the government is focusing on the Artificial Intelligence field

to make Nepal a hub for AI education and added that the preparation for introducing policies and plans related to AI

is underway.