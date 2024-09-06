Nepal PM Oli to visit USA on his first foreign trip

Kathmandu: Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli will be embarking on his maiden foreign visit to the USA to take part in the UN General Assembly, breaking the tradition of visiting a neighbouring country first.

The date of his departure has not yet been announced.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Oli on Thursday endorsed his visit to the USA, government-run Gorkhapatra daily reported quoting a senior cabinet minister.

The 79th UN General Assembly will be held in New York from September 10 to 28.

Oli took charge as the prime minister for the fourth time on July 15.