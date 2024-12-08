Nepal PM Oli calls for revitalising SAARC process

Kathmandu: Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli Sunday called for revitalizing the stalled SAARC process to promote shared interest and prosperity of the people in the region.

In a message on the occasion of the 40th Charter Day of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), Oli

extended warm greetings and cordial felicitation to the governments and people of the member states of

the SAARC.

Oli also underscored SAARC’s prominent role in fostering mutual trust, understanding and cooperation among member states and expressed firm commitments of Nepal - current SAARC Chair - to its Charters for building a peaceful, prosperous and integrated South Asia, according to a press release issued by the

Foreign Ministry.