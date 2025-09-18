Nepal observes ‘national day of mourning’ in honour of those killed in Gen Z protests

Kathmandu: All government offices and educational institutions remained closed across Nepal on Wednesday as the country observed “national day of mourning” in honour of those killed during Gen Z protests.

“In memory of those who died during the protests organised by the Gen Z generation on September 8 and 9, the Government of Nepal has decided to observe a national day of mourning on Wednesday, September 17,” said a statement issued by the Home Ministry on Tuesday. It has also been decided to build ‘Gen-Z Memorial Park’ in memory of those who lost their life in the protest, the Rising Nepal Daily reported. All Nepali embassies and missions abroad were closed, with the national flag being flown at half-mast.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Sushila Karki had announced that those killed during the Gen Z protest on September 8 and 9 would be declared “martyrs”. Seventy-two people, including 3 policemen, were among the dead during the violent protests on September 8 and 9 that toppled the government led by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

Houses of political leaders, important government buildings, business establishments and shopping complexes were also set on fire during the agitation.

Oli quit on September 9 shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during protests on September 8.