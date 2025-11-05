Nepal issues climbing permits to over 1,400 mountaineers

Kathmandu: Nepal has issued climbing permits to 1,451 mountaineers from 176 expedition teams to scale 59 peaks during the ongoing autumn season, according to the tourism department.

The list includes six mountains above 8,000 metres among them are the world’s highest peak Mt Everest, as well as Mt Cho Oyu, Mt Lhotse, Mt Dhaulagiri, Mt Makalu and Mt Manaslu.

The government collected USD 1.81 million (equivalent to Nepalese rupees 255 million) in royalties

this season, more than triple the USD 5,82,000 earned during the same period last year, the department said.