Nepal govt, Gen Z ink 10-point pact on reforms, rights probe, anti-graft measures

Kathmandu: Nepal’s interim government and Gen Z representatives on Wednesday signed a 10-point agreement aimed at electoral reforms, good governance, and probing rights violations during the recent youth-led protests that led to the fall of the K P Sharma Oli-led dispensation.

Prime Minister Sushila Karki inked the pact on behalf of the government, while Boj Bikram

Thapa represented the families of those killed and injured during the September Gen Z movement, officials at the PM’s office said.

Under the pact, the government will provide compensation, free treatment, education support, and job opportunities to the families of those killed and injured in the protests.

It also commits to investigating alleged suppression and human rights violations through a high-level commission and punishing those responsible.

Detainees held during the protests will be released. The agreement further outlines electoral reforms, including introducing a ‘No-vote’ option on ballot papers, and the formation of a commission to curb corruption and strengthen good governance. Describing the agreement as a “milestone for change”, Karki said it would help prevent future unrest.