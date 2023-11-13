Nepal govt bans Tiktok

Kathmandu: The Nepal government on Monday decided to ban the Chinese-owned social network platform Tiktok, citing its negative effects on social harmony.

According to government spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Rekha Sharma, Monday’s Cabinet meeting decided to prohibit TikTok’s use.

The decision to ban Tiktok will be implemented through the Ministry of Communication and IT, she said.

The Nepal government decided to

ban Tiktok due to its negative effects on social harmony, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

A Cabinet meeting on Thursday made it mandatory for social

media sites such as Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), TikTok and YouTube, among others, to open their liaison offices in Nepal.