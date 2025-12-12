Nepal: Gen Z movement caused over Rs 85 billion in damage: Report

Kathmandu: The Gen Z movement in Nepal that led to the fall of the K P Sharma Oli-led government caused damage worth Rs 84.45 billion and led to the deaths of 77 people, according to a report.

A government committee tasked with assessing the damage to life and public and private property during the two-day youth-led movement on September 8 and 9 presented the detailed report at a Cabinet meeting at Singha Durbar on Thursday.

It also presented Prime Minister Sushila Karki with a plan for public infrastructure reconstruction, according to sources at the Prime Minister’s office.

According to the report, 77 people were killed during the agitation, which also caused a total of physical damage amounting to Rs 84.45 billion.

It found that all seven provinces of the Himalayan nation recorded damage during the movement, affecting 54 out of a total of 77 districts and 262 local units.

Of the 77 deaths recorded, 20 occurred on September 8, 37 on September 9 and another 20 in the days that followed.

A total of 2,429 people were injured, of whom 17 were below 13 years of age, while 1,433 were between the ages of 13 and 28.

During the movement, 2,168 government and public bodies were affected, with 2,671 buildings damaged, amounting to an estimated loss of Rs 39.31 billion, according to the report.

It added that 12,659 vehicles were damaged, resulting in losses worth Rs 12.93 billion.

Losses in the government and public sector stand at Rs 44.93 billion, those in the private sector at Rs 33.54 billion, and losses in community and other sectors at Rs 5.97 billion.

The committee also presented a reconstruction action plan with an estimated cost of Rs 36.30 billion for rebuilding the damaged government and public sector structures.

The committee, formed through a cabinet decision on September 21, 2025, completed its task

within 75 days.