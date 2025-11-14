Nepal forms task force for security plan ahead of general elections

Kathmandu; Election Commission of Nepal on Thursday held discussion with political parties representing federal parliament, province and local level regarding preparations for the upcoming National Assembly and House of Representatives elections.

Nepal’s Minister for Home Affairs Om Prakash Aryal, on the other hand, said, a task force comprising representatives from all security bodies has been formed to prepare the election security plan.

The Election Commission informed the representatives of various political parties about the election to the Upper House or National Assembly and proposed general election schedule on March 5 as well as voters’ list updation programme, according to sources in the Election Commission.

Addressing various issues, suggestions and concerns raised by the political parties, acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari expressed confidence that the upcoming Parliamentary election will be conducted in a free, fair, impartial and fearless manner.

Meanwhile, Minister for Home Affairs Om Prakash Aryal, speaking during a programme elsewhere in Kathmandu, said the government is eager to hand over power to the people’s elected representatives by holding the general election on the scheduled date.

Sharing his views during an interaction programme on ‘Peace, security, and preparations for the upcoming election,’ Aryal said the primary responsibility of the incumbent government is to successfully conduct the election on March 5, 2026. A taskforce coordinated by a joint secretary at the Home Ministry, comprising representatives from all security bodies, has been formed to prepare the election security plan, he said.agencies