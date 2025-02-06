Nepal ends solo expeditions on Mt Everest, other 8000-mtr peaks

Kathmandu: The Nepal government has formally ended solo expeditions on Mt Everest and other mountain peaks above 8,000 metres by making one mountain guide mandatory for two climbers, according to revised mountaineering regulations.

The sixth amendment to the Mountaineering Regulation came into force on Tuesday after it was published in the Nepal Gazette, the government’s official

publication.

The revised regulations require a high-altitude support staff or mountain guide to be assigned for every two climbers for peaks above 8,000 metres, including the 8,849 metres tall Mt Everest.

Additionally, Mt Everest royalty fees have increased, with spring season rates rising from USD 11,000 to USD 15,000. agencies