Nepal, China sign 12 agreements during PM Prachanda’s visit to Beijing

Beijing/Kathmandu: China and Nepal on Monday signed 12 agreements, including seven MoUs, to enhance bilateral cooperation in sectors including trade, road connectivity, and information technology after Premier Li Qiang and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” held wide-ranging talks in Beijing.

During the meeting, the two leaders comprehensively reviewed the bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction over the close and cordial ties subsisting between the two countries, according to a press release issued by the Nepal embassy in Beijing. The two sides exchanged views on the ways to further strengthen and consolidate the mutual understanding and cooperation.