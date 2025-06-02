Nepal bans protests in Kathmandu

Kathmandu: The Nepali government on Sunday announced restrictions on protests in most parts of Kathmandu, given the continued protests by pro-monarchy supporters.

Sit-ins, hunger strikes, protests, public gatherings and demonstrations are prohibited within the Kathmandu ring road area except three places -- Koteshwor, Balkhu and Sifal ground, a notice from Kathmandu District Administrative Office said.

The restriction will be effective from June 2 for the next two months, the notice said, adding that the restriction has been imposed to avoid possible disruption of business.