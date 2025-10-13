Nepal Army bags gold for 4th time in UK exercise
Kathmandu: The Nepali Army has bagged a gold medal in a military exercise organised in Brecon, Wales in the United Kingdom.
According to a statement issued by the Nepal Army, the Nepalese Army team secured the gold medal by attaining the highest scores during the Exercise Cambrian Patrol 2025 held from October 9 to 11.
Altogether 117 teams from 33 countries, including the UK, took part in the military exercise. The prestigious international competition has witnessed the participation of the Nepali Army since 2014.
