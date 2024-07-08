Nepal: 74 killed in rain-related incidents in one month

Kathmandu: At least 74 people have died and 80 others injured in rain-related incidents across Nepal over the past four weeks since the onset of the monsoon season, a statement issued by Nepal Police Headquarters said on Monday.

The primary causes of these monsoon-related deaths are landslides, floods, and lightning strikes. Central Police Spokesperson Deputy Inspector General Dan Bahadur Karki said that 74 people have died, 80 injured and five persons have gone missing in incidents of floods and landslides that occurred throughout the country from June 10 till Monday.

Police said injured are undergoing treatment at local hospitals.