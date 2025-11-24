Nepal: 56 parties register their names for March 5 polls

Kathmandu: With 12 more political parties, including the Nepali Congress, registering with the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday, the total number of parties registered for participating in the general election scheduled for March 5 next year has reached 56. The deadline for registration for political parties with the EC is till November 26.

Meanwhile, 837,094 new voters have been

added to the voters list till Friday, the last day for registering new voters.