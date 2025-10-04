Nepal: 2 killed, 36 injured in passenger bus accident

Kathmandu: Oct 3 (PTI) Two people including a child were killed and 36 others injured on Friday in a bus accident in Nepal’s Madhesh province, police said.

The accident occurred in the Bardibas municipality of Mahottari

district when the passenger bus was heading towards Kathmandu from Kayarmara.

The passengers were returning to Kathmandu after celebrating Vijaya Dashami festival.

An octogenarian and 10-year-old child were killed in the accident while 36 others were injured, police said, adding that those injured are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Bardibas.

The reason for the accident is not known yet.