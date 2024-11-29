Negotiators get closer to agreeing on plastic pollution treaty

Busan: Negotiators working on a treaty to address the global crisis of plastic pollution inched closer to an agreement Friday, with more countries saying they want to address the total plastic on Earth.

The most contentious issue of the talks is whether there will be a limit on

the amount of plastic that companies are allowed to produce. Panama proposed text for the treaty to address plastic production on Thursday.

Juan Carlos Monterrey, head of Panama’s delegation, said it’s a compromise proposal to build consensus because it

does not include a numerical target or production cap. Instead, it says countries would adopt a global target at a later conference of the parties meeting.

Support for Panama’s proposal quickly grew to over 100 countries.

Some plastic-producing and oil and gas countries, including Saudi Arabia, vigorously oppose including plastic production

in the treaty, calling it a red line. Russia’s delegation has said if the world is serious about this treaty, negotiators must concentrate on provisions acceptable for all delegations.

On Friday afternoon, Luis Vayas Valdivieso, the committee chair from Ecuador, issued a paper with draft treaty text, condensing the views expressed by negotiators during the week.

The treaty article on production has Panama’s proposal. The other option is to strike that article.

“This is great! This is great,” Monterrey said as he read the document on his cellphone just after it was issued.

“It is a big show of force, of muscle, for those countries that are ambitious. And also this shows that consensus is still possible,” he said in an interview.

Global plastics production is set to reach 736 million tons by 2040, up 70% from 2020, without policy changes, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.