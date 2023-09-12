‘Nawaz Sharif to return to Pak on Oct 21’

Islamabad: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to the country from London on October 21 to lead the party’s political campaign in the upcoming elections, ending his over four years of self-imposed exile in the UK.

“Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan on October 21,” his younger brother and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently in London, said on Tuesday.

The party founder would be given a grand welcome upon return, Shehbaz said in a statement after a meeting of the PML-N’s top leadership chaired by Nawaz in London.

Nawaz, 73, had left for London in November 2019.