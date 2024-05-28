Nawaz Sharif re-elected ‘unopposed’ as PML-N Prez after six years

Lahore: Nawaz Sharif was re-elected “unopposed” as the President of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party on Tuesday, six years after the three-time former prime minister was forced to quit the post following a Supreme Court ruling in the Panama Papers case.

The 74-year-old veteran politician, who returned to Pakistan in October last year after a four-year self-imposed exile in the UK, was elected without a contest in the party’s general council meeting held here.

PML-N election commissioner Rana Sanaullah told the general council that only Nawaz was nominated for the slot of the party president.

Sanaullah sought the approval from the members of the general council who stood on their seats to endorse his nomination. They chanted slogans in his favour.

A resolution was also passed at the meeting demanding action against those (army generals and judges) involved in toppling the Nawaz government in 2017. It also expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and Kashmir.

Nawaz has taken the party’s reins from his younger brother Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif six years.