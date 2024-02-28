Nawaz Sharif officially nominates brother Shehbaz for PM’s post

The parliamentary party of the PML-N headed by three-time former Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday formally nominated his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif for the post of prime minister to head a coalition government.

Shehbaz, 72, had led a coalition govt for 16 months till August 2023 before the caretaker govt took over following the announcement of general elections. “Nawaz officially nominated his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif and party loyalist Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for the posts of prime minister and speaker of the National Assembly. The parliamentary party endorsed Shehbaz’s name and also reposed its full confidence in the leadership of Nawaz,” PML-N central deputy secretary Attaullah Tarar said in a statement after the meeting.

The nomination of Shehbaz Sharif as the next PM by the elder brother, who himself was eyeing the plum post for a record fourth time, had surprised many within and outside the party.