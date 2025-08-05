NATO to coordinate regular, large-scale arm deliveries to war-torn Ukraine

Brussels: NATO has started coordinating regular deliveries of large weapons packages to Ukraine after the Netherlands said it would provide air defence equipment, ammunition and other military aid worth 500 million euros (USD 578 million).

Sweden also announced Tuesday it would contribute USD 275 million to a joint effort along with its Nordic neighbours Denmark and Norway to provide USD 500 million worth of air defences, anti-tank weapons, ammunition and spare parts.

Two deliveries of equipment, most of it bought in the United States, are expected this month, although the Nordic package is expected to arrive in September. The equipment is supplied based on Ukraine’s priority needs on the battlefield. NATO allies then locate the weapons and ammunition and send them on.

“Packages will be prepared rapidly and issued on a regular basis,” NATO said Monday.

Air defence systems are in greatest need. The United Nations has said that Russia’s relentless pounding of urban areas behind the front line has killed more than 12,000 Ukrainian civilians.agencies