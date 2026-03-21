NATO pulls advisory mission from Iraq after Iranian attacks

Dubai: NATO has pulled its security advisory mission out of Iraq and relocated several hundred personnel involved in the effort to Europe. The move came after a series of attacks from Iran on other troops at British, French and Italian bases in northern Iraq.

NATO’s top commander, Gen Alexus Grynkewich, confirmed that the last troops left on Friday. He thanked the government of Iraq and allies who helped to safely relocate them, as well as the troops involved, calling them “true professionals.”

The non-combat mission was launched in 2018 to advise Iraqi authorities on how to develop and build effective institutions and forces. It works mostly around Baghdad. The mission will now be run from NATO’s headquarters in Naples, Italy.