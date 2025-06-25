NATO leaders gather for historic summit with unity on line

The Hague: NATO leaders were gathering in the Netherlands on Tuesday for the start of a historic two-day summit that could unite the world’s biggest security organisation around a new defence spending pledge or widen divisions among the 32 allies.

The allies are likely to endorse a goal of spending 5 per cent of their gross domestic product on their security, to be able to fulfil the alliance’s plans for defending against outside attack. Still, Spain has said it cannot, and that the target is “unreasonable.” President Donald Trump has said the US should not have to.

Slovakia said that it reserves the right to decide how to reach the target by NATO’s new 2035 deadline. “We are not living in happy land after the Berlin Wall came down. We are living in much more dangerous times and there are enemies, adversaries who might want to attack us,” NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said ahead of the summit in The Hague.

“We have to make sure that we defend our beautiful way of life and systems and our values,” he said. Ahead of the two-day meeting, Britain, France and Germany committed to the 5 per cent goal. Host country the Netherlands is also onboard.

Nations closer to the borders of Ukraine, Russia and its ally Belarus had previously pledged to do so. “I think it’s going to be successful. We’ll see,” Trump said, as he left the United States for the summit. Trump’s first appearance at NATO since returning to the White House was supposed to centre on how the US secured the historic military spending pledge from others in the security alliance — effectively bending it to its will.

But in the spotlight instead now is Trump’s decision to strike three nuclear enrichment facilities in Iran that the administration says eroded Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, as well as the president’s sudden announcement that Israel and Iran had reached a “complete and total ceasefire”. Ukraine has also suffered as a result of that conflict. It has created a need for weapons and ammunition that Kyiv desperately wants, and shifted the world’s attention away. Past NATO summits have focused almost entirely on the war in Ukraine, now in its fourth year. Still, Rutte insists it remains a vital issue for NATO.

“If we would not be able to deal with ... the Middle East, which is very big and commanding all the headlines, and Ukraine at the same time, we should not be in the business of politics and military at all,” he said.