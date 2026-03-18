NATO deploying more defences to guard southern base: Turkey

ANKARA: NATO is deploying another U.S. Patriot missile defence system to the southern Turkish province ​of Adana, where personnel from the United ‌States and other countries are located in the Incirlik Air Base, Turkey’s Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

Turkey, which has ​NATO’s second-largest army and neigbhbours Iran, said ​last week the alliance had deployed a Patriot’s system to its southeastern Malatya province, near a ​NATO radar base, as part of steps to boost ​air defences against missile threats from the Iran war.

Adana hosts Turkey’s Incirlik Air Base, where personnel from the United ​States, Qatar, Spain, and Poland are located, as ​well as Turkish troops. “In addition to national-level measures taken to ‌ensure ⁠the security of our airspace and our citizens, another Patriot system, commissioned by Allied Air Command in Ramstein/Germany, is being deployed in Adana, in addition ​to the ​existing Spanish’ Patriot system stationed there,” the ministry said.