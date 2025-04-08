NATO chief sweats over China’s arms build-up

Yokosuka: The NATO chief on Tuesday raised concern about China’s arms buildup and military drills near Taiwan and called on the organisation’s members and friendly nations to work together to keep free and open sea lanes in the region.

“China is supporting Russia’s efforts. China is building up its armed forces, including its navy, at a rapid pace,” NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told reporters as he wrapped up his visit to the Japanese navy port of Yokosuka. “We cannot be naive, and we really have to work together, assess what is happening.”

Rutte said NATO is worried about China’s military exercises near Taiwan and “we follow them very closely.”

Japan considers China as a threat in the region and has in recent years accelerated military buildup, including preparing to acquire strikeback capability with long-range cruise missiles.

Japan, in addition to the United States, has expanded its defence ties with other friendly nations in the Indo-Pacific and Europe, as well as NATO, saying Russia’s war on Ukraine underscores that security risks in Europe and Asia are inseparable.