NATO-calibre weapons being transferred to ISIL-K by Taliban & Al-Qaeda-affiliated groups like TTP, says report by United Nations

United Nations: NATO-calibre weapons were being transferred to ISIL-K by groups affiliated with the Taliban and Al-Qaeda, such as Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan, according to a UN report, with member states expressing concern over the proliferation of military equipment within Afghanistan and into neighbouring countries following the 2021 Taliban takeover.

The 17th report of the Secretary-General on the threat posed by ISIL (Da’esh) to international peace and security said that UN member states remained concerned about the proliferation of weapons in Afghanistan, the Middle East and Africa, in particular the access by Da’esh and its regional affiliates to small arms and light weapons, as well as their increased use of unmanned aircraft systems and improvised explosive devices. “With the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, member states expressed concern over the proliferation of large quantities of weapons and other military equipment within Afghanistan and into neighbouring states,” the report issued here this week said.

Regional Member States reported that “North Atlantic Treaty Organisation-calibre weapons typically associated with the former Afghan National Defence and Security Forces were being transferred to ISIL-K by groups affiliated with the Taliban and Al-Qaeda, such as Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement,” also known as the Turkistan Islamic Party (ETIM/TIP). In the core conflict zone, Da’esh has reportedly transitioned to producing fewer, simpler and smaller improvised explosive devices and to now using suicide vests only as a last resort, to avoid the loss of operatives. “There are reports that Da’esh has created a so-called Industry Committee within its structures to explore new avenues for advancement in weaponry, such as improvised explosive devices and increased payloads for drones,” the report said. The report added that member states assessed ISIL-K as being the most serious terrorist threat in Afghanistan and the wider region.

The group has reportedly increased its operational capabilities inside Afghanistan, with fighters and family members estimated at 4,000 to 6,000 individuals.