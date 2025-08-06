Nations gather in Geneva to confront world’s spiralling plastic pollution crisis

Geneva: Nations kicked off a meeting on Tuesday to try to complete a landmark treaty aimed at ending the plastic pollution crisis that affects every ecosystem and person on the planet.

It’s the sixth time negotiators are meeting, and they hope it’s the last. A key split is whether the treaty should require cutting plastic production, with powerful oil-producing nations opposed; most plastic is made from fossil fuels. They say redesign, recycling and reuse can solve the problem, while other countries and some major companies say that’s not enough.

Luis Vayas Valdivieso, the chair of the negotiating committee that aims to develop a legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, said: “We are pretty sure nobody wants plastic pollution. Still, we have not been able to find a systematic and effective way to stop it.”

An opportunity to end plastic pollution’

Valdivieso believes the 10-day gathering in Geneva can be groundbreaking.

“For the first time in history, the world is within our reach of a legally binding international instrument to end plastic pollution,” said Valdivieso, who is also Ecuador’s ambassador to Britain. “We are facing a global crisis. Plastic pollution is damaging ecosystems, polluting our oceans and rivers, threatening biodiversity, harming human health and unfairly impacting the most vulnerable. The urgency is real.”

Only a treaty can mobilise the necessary global action, said Angelique Pouponneau, lead ocean negotiator for 39 small island and low-lying coastal developing states. At home in the Seychelles, Pouponneau said, plastic contaminates the fish they eat, piles up on beaches and chokes the ocean to undermine tourism and their way of life. “It’s the world’s final opportunity to get this done and to get it done right,” she said.