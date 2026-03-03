Natanz nuclear site hit in US-Israeli strikes: Iran’s nuclear ambassador

Vienna: Iran’s Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency on Monday alleged that

airstrikes by the United States and Israel targeted the Natanz enrichment facility in his country.

That contradicts an assessment by the UN nuclear watchdog chief, Rafael Grossi, who said that “up to now” the agency has “no indication” that nuclear facilities have been hit in Iran.

“Again, they attacked Iran’s peaceful safeguarded nuclear facilities yesterday. Their justification that Iran wants to develop nuclear weapons is simply a big lie,”

Reza Najafi told reporters at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, where a special session of the Board of Governors is being held at the request of Russia.