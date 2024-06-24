MillenniumPost
‘N Korea resumed balloon launches likely to drop trash in South Korea’

BY Agencies24 Jun 2024 5:08 PM GMT

Seoul: North Korea resumed launches of balloons likely carrying trash toward South Korea on Monday night, South Korea’s military said, in the latest round of a Cold War-style campaign on the Korean Peninsula.

The launches came days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a major defence deal that observers worry could embolden Kim to direct more provocations at South Korea.

A statement from South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the N Korean balloons were moving south. It said that the military was closely monitoring North Korean moves because northerly or northwesterly winds, favourable for the balloon launches, were forecast.

Agencies

