Myanmar’s top court declines to hear Suu Kyi’s appeals

Bangkok: Myanmar’s Supreme Court on Friday declined to hear special appeals from the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi against her convictions in six corruption cases where she was found guilty of abusing her authority and accepting bribes, a legal official said.

The 78-year-old Suu Kyi, who was arrested when the army toppled her elected government in February 2021, is serving prison sentences totalling 27 years after being convicted of a string of criminal charges mostly brought by the military. Her supporters and independent analysts say the charges, all of which have been contested

by Suu Kyi and her lawyers, are bogus.