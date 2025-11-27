Myanmar’s military rulers grant mass amnesty ahead of election

Peshawar: Three security personnel were killed and 12 people injured on Monday when three

suicide bombers attacked the headquarters of a paramilitary force located in the heart of Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bordering Afghanistan.

The suicide bombers, who attempted to storm the Federal Constabulary (FC) headquarters when

dozens of

troops were preparing for the morning parade, were also killed in counter-firing, Peshawar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mian Saeed Ahmad told reporters.

“Initially, three militants tried to attack the headquarters. One terrorist blew himself up at the main gate, while two others tried to enter the premises but were gunned down by FC personnel,” he said.

According to Dawn newspaper, the Jamat-ul Ahrar faction of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the attack. The TTP, also known as the Pakistan Taliban, was set up as an umbrella group of several militant outfits in 2007.