‘Myanmar’s military plans to move Suu Kyi to house arrest’

Bangkok: Myanmar’s military-controlled government plans to transfer the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi from a prison in the capital, Naypyitaw, to home confinement.

The move is part of an act of clemency to prisoners in connection with a religious ceremony next week, a security official said Tuesday. There has been no official confirmation of the plans, though journalists working for outlets friendly to the military government said they had heard the same information.

News about Suu Kyi is tightly controlled by the military government, and even her lawyers are banned by a gag order from talking to the media about her cases. Suu Kyi, who was arrested on February 1, 2021, has been sentenced to a total of 33 years in prison.