Myanmar’s military-backed party claims strong lead

Bangkok: The political party backed by Myanmar’s ruling military claimed Tuesday it won a commanding lead in the initial round of the first general election in five years, even though the state election body has not named the winners.

Voting is taking place in three phases due to ongoing armed conflicts, with the first round held Sunday in 102 of Myanmar’s 330 townships. The remaining phases will take place on January 11 and January 25, but 65 townships won’t participate because of the fighting. A senior official of the Union Solidarity and Development Party told The Associated Press that the party has won 88 seats of the total 102 lower house seats contested in the first phase. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to release information.

Myanmar has a two-house national legislature, totalling 664 seats. The party with a combined parliamentary majority can select the new president, who can name a Cabinet and form a new government.