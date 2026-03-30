Myanmar’ transitions back to elected govt

Bangkok: Myanmar’s Parliament on Monday began the process of electing the country’s next president, which will mark a nominal return to an elected government after five years of military rule, but is widely considered to be an effort to keep power in the hands of the army.

The process began the same day that Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing, the head of the military-led government, announced that he was relinquishing his concurrent post of the military’s commander-in-chief. The move is a prerequisite for becoming head of state, because the Constitution prohibits the president from simultaneously holding the top military position.

Min Aung Hlaing will be among three nominees to contend for the president’s post.