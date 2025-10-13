Myanmar town lies in shambles as both sides in civil war vie for control

Kyaukme: Ten days after it was recaptured by Myanmar’s military government, the town of Kyaukme stands eerily silent.

Schools have reopened but the town’s once-busy market is mostly empty. Vendors at some stalls closed them at the sight of the visiting journalists, visibly nervous.

The once-thriving town in Myanmar’s Shan State is in shambles, an Associated Press journalist has confirmed on Friday in a rare visit to the war-torn area allowed by the country’s military government.

The local army allowed an AP photographer to join a trip supervised by pro-military Myanmar media, the only representative of foreign media who was permitted to do so. The military doesn’t allow a free press and bars journalists from entering conflict zones independently.

They saw the charred wreckage of official buildings, such as the courthouse, police station and government housing. Much of the area around the town’s hospital was destroyed, with its operations temporarily shifted to a nearby Chinese temple. At least one of the town’s fire engines was burnt out. But civilian houses seemed to be mostly unscathed, except those near damaged official buildings, but most of the town’s original population of 46,000 had fled. The ethnic militia that previously controlled the town accused the army of causing the damage with air strikes and heavy weapons.