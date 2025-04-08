Myanmar struck by 98 aftershocks in 11 days following 7.7-magnitude quake

Yangon: A total of 98 aftershocks have hit Myanmar since a devastating earthquake struck the country, according to the country's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology on Tuesday. These tremors ranged in magnitude from 2.8 to 7.5..The death toll from the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 3,600 lives, with 5,017 people injured and 160 still unaccounted for, as per the State Administration Council's Information Team, Xinhua news agency reported. The powerful earthquake, followed by a 6.4 magnitude aftershock minutes later, struck the Southeast Asian country's Mandalay region on March 28, causing massive casualties and damage. Myanmar also announced a week-long mourning period following the earthquake that wrought widespread destruction.

The United Nations and international aid organisations struggled to respond to the devastating earthquake, which destroyed several cities such as Mandalay, Sagaing, and Naypyitaw, and displaced tens of thousands of people. The hospitals are trying to cope with the high influx of patients. However, the United Nations, the US, India, the European Union, several other nations and international organisations have sent aid and rescue teams for earthquake victims in Myanmar. India launched 'Operation Brahma', positioning itself as a first responder in line with its 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Act East' policies. Under the operation, India has dispatched tonnes of medical supplies and relief materials to Myanmar. PM Narendra Modi had expressed deep sorrow over the disaster and conveyed India's condolences directly to Myanmar's State Administration Council Chairman and Prime Minister, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, reaffirming India's commitment to assisting Myanmar during this crisis. On April 4, PM Modi met Hlaing on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok and discussed the situation in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in the country, including India's ongoing efforts under 'Operation Brahma' to provide humanitarian aid, disaster relief and medical assistance to Myanmar. The Senior General also expressed his gratitude for India's assistance efforts. The Prime Minister conveyed that, as the First Responder, India stands with Myanmar in this time of crisis and is ready to deploy more material assistance and resources, if required.