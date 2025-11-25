Myanmar state television broadcasts army crackdown on scam centres

Bangkok: Myanmar’s military government has begun broadcasting extensive video on state television of its crackdown on online scam centres, showing buildings being bulldozed and over 1,000 foreigners detained.

Myanmar is notorious for hosting cyberscam operations that target people all over the world. They usually involve gaining a person’s confidence with romantic ploys and luring them into bogus investment schemes. The UN Office on Drugs and Crime has estimated that such activities generate just under USD 40 billion in annual revenue for criminal gangs.

The unusual length and detail of the reports beginning late last week on MRTV television appear to reflect the military government’s desire to publicise its efforts after months of bad publicity and international pressure.

It is already ostracized by many nations for seizing power from Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government in 2021 and brutally fighting opponents. The authorities recently raided two major scam centres, KK Park and Shwe Kokko, on the outskirts

of Myawaddy.agencies