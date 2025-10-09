Myanmar military strike on anti-Junta protest kills 40

Bangkok: Myanmar’s military carried out a paraglider strike on a village that killed at least 24 people including children, and wounded more than 50 others, according to a member of a resistance group, villagers and media reports.

The Monday night attack was carried out by a motorised paraglider, and targeted a village in the country’s central Sagaing region that was celebrating a Buddhist festival that included a rally calling for the release of political prisoners held by Myanmar’s military government, the reports said. Myanmar is in a civil war that began after the army seized power in February 2021. Much of the country, including the village of Bon To village where the attack took place, is under the control of resistance forces.

“The sickening reports emerging from the ground in central Myanmar following a nighttime attack late on Monday should serve as a gruesome wake-up call that civilians in Myanmar need urgent protection,” the human rights group Amnesty International said in a statement.agencies