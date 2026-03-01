Myanmar military airstrikes on trading site kills over two dozen

Bangkok: Airstrikes by Myanmar’s military on a trading junction in the central Magway region killed more than two dozen people and wounded 20 others, a resistance group and independent online media said Sunday.

The attack is the latest in a series of frequent and deadly aerial strikes targeting armed pro-democracy forces and ethnic armed groups in the country. The strikes often cause civilian casualties.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, 2021, triggering widespread popular opposition. After peaceful demonstrations were put down with lethal force, many opponents of military rule took up arms, and large parts of the country are now embroiled in conflict.

The strikes near Pyaung village, west of Mindon township, occurred twice on Sunday morning.

He said that two jet fighters bombed a trading point on a road, where locals and truck drivers load and exchange goods, and at least 25 people, including two women, were killed in the attacks.