Myanmar holds 2nd round of voting in first general poll

YANGON: Myanmar began a second round of voting on Sunday in the country’s first general election since a takeover that installed a military government five years ago.

Voting expanded to additional townships, including some areas affected by the civil war between the military government and its armed opponents.

Polling stations opened at 6 am local time in 100 townships across the country, including parts of Sagaing, Magway, Mandalay, Bago and Tanintharyi regions, as well as Mon, Shan, Kachin, Kayah and Kayin states. Many of those areas have seen clashes in recent months or remain under heightened security, underscoring the risks surrounding the vote.

The election is being held in three phases due to armed conflicts. The first round took place Dec. 28 in 102 of the country’s total 330 townships. A final round is scheduled for Jan. 25, though 65 townships will not take part because of fighting.

Myanmar has a two-house national legislature, totalling 664 seats. The party with a combined parliamentary majority can select the new president, who can name a Cabinet and form a new government. The military automatically receives 25 per cent of seats in each house under the constitution.

Critics say the polls organised by the military government are neither free nor fair and are an effort by the military to legitimise its rule after seizing power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.

On Sunday, people in Yangon, the country’s largest city, and Mandalay, the second-largest, were casting their ballots at high schools, government buildings and religious buildings.