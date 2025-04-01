Myanmar earthquake death toll surpasses 2,700 as more bodies found; search continues with grim hopes

Bangkok: The death toll from the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit Myanmar has surpassed 2,700, with thousands more injured, Myanmar media reported Tuesday. The head of Myanmar's military government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, told a forum in the capital, Naypyitaw, that 2,719 people have now been found dead, with 4,521 others injured and 441 missing, the Western News online portal reported. With many areas hit by Friday's earthquake still not reached by rescue crews, those numbers are still expected to rise.