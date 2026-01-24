‘Myanmar airstrike on village killed 21 people’

BANGKOK: A military airstrike this week on a village in Myanmar sheltering displaced people from the northern township of Bhamo, where a final round of the

country’s three-phase election is to be held this weekend, killed 21 people, an ethnic rebel group and local media said on Friday.

The strike on Hteelin village, west of Bhamo in the state of Kachin, took place on Thursday afternoon, also left 28 people wounded, according to Col. Naw Bu, the spokesperson of the ethnic Kachin Independence Army or KIA.

Naw Bu said a jet fighter bombed a compound where mourners had gathered for prayers for the deceased, a camp for displaced persons, as well as a school and a village market.