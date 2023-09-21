Myanmar: 12 people missing after boat capsises in river

Bangkok: Twelve people, including three members of the security forces, are missing after a boat capsized and sank in a river in the Sagaing region of northwestern Myanmar, state-run media reported on Thursday.

A report in the state-run Myanma Alinn Daily said six civilians, three workers and the security force personnel were missing after the vessel was caught on Tuesday morning in strong currents in the Chindwin River near Panset village in Kale district.