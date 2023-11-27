Musk visits Israel to meet top leaders as accusations of antisemitism on X grow

Jerusalem: Elon Musk, who’s been under fire over accusations of antisemitism flourishing on his social media platform X, paid a visit Monday to Israel, where he toured a kibbutz that was attacked last month by Hamas militants and was set to meet with top leaders.

The billionaire and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu toured the Kfar Azza kibbutz, a rural village that Hamas

militants stormed on Oct 7 in a deadly assault that launched the war.

Musk, wearing a protective vest and escorted by a phalanx of security

personnel as rain fell, used his phone to take photos or videos of the devastation, according to video released by Netanyahu’s office.

The Tesla CEO and prime minister visited the homes of some victims, including the family of Abigail Edan, a 4-year-old girl with dual Israeli-US citizenship who was held hostage by Hamas after her parents were killed.

She was released Sunday in the latest round of exchanges during a cease-fire in Gaza that is set to expire after Monday.

“It was jarring to see the scene of the massacre,” Musk later said in an X Spaces conversation with Netanyahu. Musk said.