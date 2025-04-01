Musk hands $1m cheques to voters amid Wisconsin SC election tussle

Green Bay: Elon Musk gave out $1 million cheques on Sunday to two Wisconsin voters, declaring them spokespeople for his political group, ahead of a Wisconsin Supreme Court election that the tech billionaire cast as critical to President Donald Trump’s agenda and “the future of civilisation.”

Taking the stage in Green Bay wearing a yellow foam cheesehead hat, Musk painted the judicial race he has pumped more than $20 million into as pivotal for the country.

Noting the likelihood the state high court will take up redistricting that could give Democrats a chance at winning two additional US House seats, Musk said: “The House majority is now razor thin.”

“And if the (Wisconsin) Supreme Court is able to redraw the districts, they will gerrymander the district and deprive Wisconsin of two seats on the Republican side,” Musk said. “Then they will try to stop all the government reforms we are getting done, for you the American people.” A unanimous court on Sunday refused to hear an attempt by the state’s Democratic attorney general to stop Musk from handing

over the cheques. Agencies