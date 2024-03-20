Multiple blasts occured at Pak’s Gawadar Port

Heavily-armed Baloch militants on Wednesday forcibly entered the Gwadar Port Authority Complex and opened fire

while multiple explosions were also reported in the area in Pakistan’s troubled Balochistan province, media reports said.

Citing Makran Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Umrani, Dawn.com reported that a large contingent of police and security forces reached the scene while intense firing is

going on. Security forces killed the eight attackers, the Express Tribune newspaper reported, citing sources.