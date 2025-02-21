Mt Everest feeling the heat? Images reveal receding snow cover this winter

New Delhi: Snow cover atop Mount Everest retreated by 150 metres, indicating a lack of snow accumulation during the winter season of 2024-2025, researchers have noted.

Analysing NASA satellite images from October 2023 till early January 2025, trends illustrated “a rise in snow line through January in both 2024 and 2025”, glaciologist Mauri Pelto, a professor of environmental science at Nichols College, US, wrote in a blog post on February 2.

At 8,849 metres above sea level, Mount Everest is the tallest point on Earth. The Himalayan peak is located between Nepal and Tibet.

‘Snow line’ refers to the boundary or elevation at which snow permanently stays on a mountain. A ‘rising snow line’ -- in which snow melts at lower heights, forcing the snow line boundary up a mountainside -- is suggestive of a warming climate.

Pelto said that warmer and drier conditions have been prevailing in recent winters, including those of 2021, 2023, 2024 and 2025, which are driving a reduced snow cover, higher snow lines and increased forest fires.

While the region saw a few small snow events early in each winter, the snow cover does not persist, suggesting that glaciers have continued to retreat even above 6000 metres on Mount Everest, he said.

Snow cover loss during winter at these altitudes is primarily the result of sublimation -- where ice directly evaporates -- with losses observed up to 2.5 millimetres daily, Pelto added. Sublimation is said to significantly contribute to the loss in overall mass of a glacier, causing it to retreat. In December 2024, Nepal saw 20-25 per cent of normal with drier conditions in the east, accompanied by above average temperatures. This resulted in extreme drought in several provinces.