Mpox no longer global emergency: WHO

Geneva: The World Health Organisation no longer considers the mpox outbreak in Africa to be an international health emergency, the UN agency’s director said Friday.

The new form of mpox emerged in early 2024 in Congo and neighbouring African countries, spread through close contact including sex. WHO declared it a global health emergency in August of last year.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters Friday that an emergency panel created after the outbreak has advised that the situation is no longer an international emergency, and “I have accepted that advice”.

WHO’s international emergency declaration, the agency’s highest level of warning about threatening health issues, triggers the release of resources and enhanced public awareness campaigns among other measures.