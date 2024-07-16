Move to ban Imran Khan’s party finds little support among PML-N’s allies

Islamabad: The Pakistan government’s controversial move to ban jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has attracted flack from across the political

spectrum with the stakeholders calling the move undemocratic, which could have far-reaching ramifications if executed.

The Pakistan government on Monday decided to ban Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on charges of illegally receiving foreign funds, involvement in riots and alleged involvement in “anti-state” activities.

The government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party has also threatened to slap treason charges on 71-year-old Khan as well as on former president Arif Alvi, 74, among others.

Besides the PTI, which has called the move an act of “desperation” and a “sign of panic” within the federal administration, leaders

from other parties including the Pakistan Peoples Party, Awami National Party, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam, and Jamaat-i-Islami have criticised the decision.

The PPP led by former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has distanced itself from the

controversial move, saying the party was not consulted on the move to ban the Khan-founded party.