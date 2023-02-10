Moscow hits targets across Kyiv with missiles, drones

Kyiv: Russia unleashed strategic bombers, killer drones and rockets in a barrage of attacks across Ukraine early on Friday, as a military push by Moscow that Kyiv says has been brewing for days appeared to pick up pace ahead of the one-year anniversary of its invasion.

The Kremlin’s forces focused their bombardments on Ukraine’s industrial east, especially the Luhansk and Donetsk provinces that make up the industrial Donbas region where fighting has recently been most intense, the Ukrainian military said.

Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces there since 2014.

But the barrage went further, also taking aim at the capital, Kyiv, and Lviv, near Ukraine’s Western border with Poland.

It also struck critical infrastructure in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city in the northeast.

Seven people were wounded there, two of them seriously, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Air raid sirens went off across much of the country. The Ukrainian Air Force said its defences destroyed five Kalibr missiles and five Iranian-made killer drones.

The bombardments could be an effort by Russia to soften up Ukraine’s defences ahead of a ground assault, which Kyiv believes Moscow is planning in the east where the Kremlin is striving to secure areas it has illegally annexed and where it claims its rule is welcomed.

In the Donetsk region, local Ukrainian officials reported that the Russian military deployed additional troops and launched offensive operations.

“There is a daily escalation and Russian attacks are becoming active throughout the region,” Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

In Luhansk province, the Russian army is trying to punch through Ukrainian defences, according to regional Gov. Serhii Haidai.

“The situation is deteriorating, the enemy is constantly attacking, the Russians are bringing in a large amount of heavy equipment and aircraft,” Haidai said.

There has been little change in battlefield positions for weeks. Also on Friday, Moldova’s Ministry of Defence said that a missile was detected traversing its airspace near the border with Ukraine.

Moldova’s foreign ministry said in a statement that the Russian ambassador in Chisinau has been summoned for talks over the “unacceptable violation”.

The ministry said that the missile was detected in its airspace at around 10 am and flew over two border villages before heading toward Ukraine.

The spokesperson for Ukraine’s Air Forces, Yurii Ihnat, told The Associated Press that another missile crossed the airspace of Romania, a NATO member country.

Romania’s defence ministry denied that, however, saying the closest the missile came

to Romania’s airspace was approximately 35 kilometers

(20 miles).